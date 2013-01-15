FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DBJ prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond
January 15, 2013 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-DBJ prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Development Bank Japan INC (DBJ)

Guarantor Government of Japan

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.52

Reoffer price 99.52

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 36bp

over the 0.75 pct December 2018 UST

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch & HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

