New Issue-DBJ prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Development Bank Japan INC (DBJ)
Guarantor Government of Japan
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date January 22, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.52
Reoffer price 99.52
Spread 24 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 36bp
over the 0.75 pct December 2018 UST
Payment Date January 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch & HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English