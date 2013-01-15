FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IADB prices $2.0 bln 2018 bond
January 15, 2013

New Issue- IADB prices $2.0 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

January 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank

(IADB)

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date March 15, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.84

Reoffer price 99.84

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, HSBC,

TD SEcuritie, BoAML, CBA, Daiwa & DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

ISIN US4581X0BZ00

