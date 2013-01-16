New Issue-NIB adds 500 mln NOK to 2017 bond

January 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 9, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 101.575
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees 1.875 pct (0.25 pct m&u & 1.625 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion Norwegian crown
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0878007250
Original ISIN XS0812998036
Data supplied by International Insider.