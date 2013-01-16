New Issue-Santander prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Santander International Debt S.A

Guarantor Banco Santander S.A.

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2020

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.784

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) GSI, Santander GBM, SG-CIB & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0877984459

Data supplied by International Insider.