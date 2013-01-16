New Issue-Santander prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Santander International Debt S.A
Guarantor Banco Santander S.A.
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 24, 2020
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.784
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) GSI, Santander GBM, SG-CIB & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme
