FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 16, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2025

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.418

Yield 3.435 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 189.2bp

over the 1.5 pct March 2025 DBR

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole, HSBC, RBS

& Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.