New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2025

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.418

Yield 3.435 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 189.2bp

over the 1.5 pct March 2025 DBR

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole, HSBC, RBS

& Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

