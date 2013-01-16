New Issue-Novomatic prices 250 mln euro 2019 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Novomatic AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 28, 2019

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.921

Spread 289.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International

& UniCredit Bank Austria

Listing Vienna

Denoms 500

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A0XSN7

