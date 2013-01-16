New Issue-Novomatic prices 250 mln euro 2019 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Novomatic AG
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 28, 2019
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.921
Spread 289.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International
& UniCredit Bank Austria
Listing Vienna
Denoms 500
Governing Law Austrian
