New Issue-DT Hypo prices 250 mln euro 2014 bond
#Credit Markets
January 16, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-DT Hypo prices 250 mln euro 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG (DT Hypo)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 23, 2014

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.9

Yield 0.317181 pct

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DHY3863

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

