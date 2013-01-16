New Issue-DT Hypo prices 250 mln euro 2014 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG (DT Hypo)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 23, 2014

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.9

Yield 0.317181 pct

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DHY3863

