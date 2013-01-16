New Issue-KfW adds 50 mln Brazilain real to 2015 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 12, 2015
Coupon 7.50 pct
Issue price 103.975
Reoffer price 103.975
Yield 5.465 pct
Payment Date January 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.125 pct (0.125 pct m&u & 1 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
Brazilian real when fungible
