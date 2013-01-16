New Issue-Yuexiu Property prices dual tranche deal

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Yuexiu Property Co. Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date January 24, 2018

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.831 pct

Yield 3.287 pct

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 0.75 pct December 2017 UST

ISIN XS0878082899

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 24, 2023

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.459 pct

Yield 4.568 pct

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 1.625 pct November 2022 UST

ISIN XS0878083517

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BOC, DBS, HSBC, MS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (Fitch)

Listing HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

