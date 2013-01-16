New Issue- Guangzhou R&F prices $400 mln 2020 bond

January 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date January 24, 2020
Coupon 8.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 753 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC,
Morgan Stanley & UBS
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.