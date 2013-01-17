FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- NRW adds 300 mln euros to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Land of Nordrhein Westfalen (NRW)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.69

Reoffer price 99.69

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, Natixis, Unicredit

& WGZ Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.45 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000NRW0E68

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

