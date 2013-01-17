New Issue-Hong Fok prices S$100 mln 2018 bond

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Hong Fok Corp Ltd

Issue Amount S$100 million

Maturity Date January 24, 2018

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.75 pct

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & OCBC

Listing SGZ

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

