New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond
January 17, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 19, 2016

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.587

Spread 138 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 180.5bp

over the 4.0 pct July 2016 DBR

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank

& LBBW

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1RFBU5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

