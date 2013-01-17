New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 19, 2016
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.587
Spread 138 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 180.5bp
over the 4.0 pct July 2016 DBR
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
