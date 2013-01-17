TEXT-Fitch affirms Claymont City School District, OH Bonds at 'A+';otlk revised to stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on Claymont City School District, Ohio (the district):

--$2,886,000 unlimited tax general obligation school improvement refunding bonds, series 2006 affirmed at ‘A+'.

The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.

SECURITY

The bonds are a general obligation of the district, secured by a voter-approved debt service millage that is adjusted to yield sufficient revenue to pay debt service without limitation.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE: The Outlook revision to Stable reflects an improved financial position as a result of expenditure reductions, most notably employee health care concessions.

IMPROVED FINANCIAL POSITION: After four years of net operating deficits, the district recorded a surplus in fiscal 2012. Reserves have increased to adequate levels and the most recent five-year forecast is improved with positive cash balances through 2015.

CONSTRAINED REVENUE RAISING ENVIRONMENT: In light of the uncertainty of the impact of a new state funding formula and lack of voter support for new property tax levies, Fitch believes the district’s revenue raising options are constrained with financial flexibility dependent on expenditure controls.

STABLE ECONOMY: The local economy is stable with county unemployment rates trending lower than state and national levels. An uptick of oil and gas exploration is notable. Wealth and income indicators for the county are below-average.

FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE: The district’s debt burden is modest with no future capital projects planned and above-average amortization.

CREDIT PROFILE

The district, located in Tuscarawas County in eastern Ohio, serves the City of Uhrichsville and Village of Dennison. The district’s enrolment of approximately 2,100 has remained fairly stable over the last few years and is projected to remain so over the near to medium term. The county population in 2012 totaled 11,947, a decline of about 4% since 2000.

For the 2010-11 school year, the district received an effective rating on the state school report card, the third highest of six designations of academic achievement. The 2011-12 report card has not been published, but the district expects to maintain the same rating.

REVISED OUTLOOK REFLECTS IMPROVED FINANCIAL POSITION

After recording four consecutive general fund operating deficits after transfers from fiscal 2008 to fiscal 2011, the district recorded a moderate (2.3% of expenditures) surplus in fiscal 2012 (year-end June 30) on an unaudited GAAP basis. General fund revenues increased by 5.2% due to increased property tax collections. Expenditures remained relatively flat for the third year in a row due to reduced payments for employee salaries and benefits, supplies, and equipment purchases.

A new two-year labor contract was signed in June 2012 with the district receiving significant permanent health care concessions. The savings will provide additional temporary budgetary relief. At June 30, 2012, the unrestricted general fund balance totaled $1.8 million which, while low on an absolute basis, equals an adequate 10.5% of spending compared to $1.2 million or 7.2% of spending at June 30, 2011.

The October 2012 five-year (2013-2017) cash-basis forecast continues to show deficit operations but at much smaller amounts ($23,000 in 2013 increasing to $2.6 million in 2017) than previous forecasts. Ending cash balances are positive through fiscal 2015 with negative balances of $1.4 million and $4 million in fiscal 2016 and 2017, respectively. While recognizing the conservative assumptions of the forecast, Fitch believes that the district’s long-term structural balance will remain challenging given the constrained revenue raising environment. Cost containment remains essential to the district’s financial health.

CONSTRAINED REVENUE ENVIRONMENT

District finances rely heavily on state funding, which comprises approximately 75% of general fund revenues; property taxes provide another 18%. Although state funding has remained stable over the last few years, future funding is uncertain as the Governor plans to implement a new school funding formula in 2014. It is unclear whether the new formula will prove positive or negative to rural and less affluent districts like Claymont.

With the exception of a 3 mill emergency levy that expires in 2014 (about 2.3% of general fund spending), the district’s property tax levies do not require renewal which Fitch views favorably. Typical of Ohio school districts, renewal levies have strong voter support, but new levies have proven unpopular. The most recent attempt at a new levy was in November 2010. A 6.1 mill emergency levy was defeated with only a 34% approval rate. At present the district has no plans to put a new levy on the ballot in 2013, although management plans to seek an extension of the 3 mill emergency levy. Positively, the district has some expenditure flexibility. To date the district has managed employee costs through attrition but has the ability to implement layoffs while still maintaining the required teacher/student ratio.

STABLE BUT LIMITED ECONOMY

The local economy is largely rural and residential in nature. The district’s largest employer, Twin City Hospital, experienced financial problems in 2010 but was purchased in May 2011 and has since stabilized. The county’s unemployment rate has historically been above state and national levels but is showing positive trends. As of October 2012, the county recorded an unemployment rate of 5.7%, below the state and U.S. rates of 6.3% and 7.5%, respectively, and well below the county’s October 2011 rate of 7.8%. County employment increased by 3.8% over the same time period which may reflect an uptick in economic activity related to oil and gas exploration. Reflecting the rural economy, wealth levels for the district, as measured by per capita income, are weak at 68% of the state and 62% of the U.S.

FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE

The district’s overall debt levels are modest at $258 per capita or 0.7% of market value. There are no future debt plans or major capital needs in the near to medium term, and principal amortization is rapid with 100% of debt retired in 10 years. Debt service represents a modest 2.1% of government fund expenditures.

The district contributes to the School Employees Retirement System and the State Teachers Retirement System, both multiple-employer defined pension plans. The District is required to make contributions in accordance with rates established by the state and has annually met the annual contribution, although this has not always equaled the actuarially required contribution (ARC). Contributions represented a moderate 7.8% of unaudited 2012 government fund spending. Total carrying costs for debt service, pension payment (which moderately underfunds the ARC) and OPEB are manageable at 9.9% of spending.