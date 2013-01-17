New Issue-Network Rail prices 750 mln stg 2017 bond

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc

Guarantor Financial Indemnity from the United Kingdom

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.501

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

