New Issue-Network Rail prices 750 mln stg 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Network Rail prices 750 mln stg 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc

Guarantor Financial Indemnity from the United Kingdom

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.501

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
