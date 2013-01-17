New Issue-EIB prices 5.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 13, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.553
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, JP Morgan &
Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
