New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln rand to 2019 bond

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date October 21, 2019
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 101.141
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 900 million
rand when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.