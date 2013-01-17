FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNZ International prices 200 mln stg 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BNZ International prices 200 mln stg 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd

Guarantor Bank of New Zealand

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date January 29, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 70 bp

Reoffer price 99.911

Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 73 bp

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, NAB & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
