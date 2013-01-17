New Issue-Achmea Hypo prices dual tranche deal

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Achmea Hypotheekbank NV
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 65bp
Reoffer price 99.92
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 69bp
Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, Deutsche Bank, Natixis
& Unicredit
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.661
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 143.9bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, RBS & Unicredit
Common Terms
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
