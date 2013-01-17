New Issue-Achmea Hypo prices dual tranche deal

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Achmea Hypotheekbank NV

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 65bp

Reoffer price 99.92

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 69bp

Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, Deutsche Bank, Natixis

& Unicredit

ISIN XS0878195667

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.661

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 143.9bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, RBS & Unicredit

ISIN XS0878195584

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

