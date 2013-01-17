New Issue-Nestlé Holdings prices $400 mln 2018 bond

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc

Guarantor Nestle S.A

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date July 24, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.576

Yield 1.451 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 67.7bp

over the 0.75 pct December 2017 UST

Payment Date Janaury 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi & UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0878581890

