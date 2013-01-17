FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Nestlé Holdings prices $400 mln 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2013 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Nestlé Holdings prices $400 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc

Guarantor Nestle S.A

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date July 24, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.576

Yield 1.451 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 67.7bp

over the 0.75 pct December 2017 UST

Payment Date Janaury 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi & UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0878581890

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.