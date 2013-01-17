New Issue-AXA SA prices 1.0 bln euro 2043 bond

January 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower AXA SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 4, 2043
Coupon 5.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.651
Spread 335 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, CITI, HSBC,
Natixis, RBS & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
