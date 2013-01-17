New Issue-AXA SA prices 1.0 bln euro 2043 bond

January 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower AXA SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 4, 2043

Coupon 5.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.651

Spread 335 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, CITI, HSBC,

Natixis, RBS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0878743623

