New Issue- BBVA prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- BBVA prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2023

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.496

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB,

CITI & Credit Suisse

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
