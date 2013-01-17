New Issue- BBVA prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

January 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2023

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.496

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB,

CITI & Credit Suisse

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

