New Issue- BBVA prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

January 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2023
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.496
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB,
CITI & Credit Suisse
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.