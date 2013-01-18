FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
January 18, 2013 / 3:34 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(UPDATE 1)
----------------------- (0840 India Time)-----------------------
                                                                                                             
  Stock Markets                                                   
  S&P/ASX 200   4,755.00  +34.00  NZSX 50        4,184.16 -12.64
  DJIA         13,624.10 +112.72   Nikkei      10,842.24 +232.60
  NASDAQ         3,140.28  +22.73  FTSE         6,132.36  +28.38
  S&P 500        1,480.94  +11.31  Hang Seng   23,523.62 +183.16
  SPI 200 Fut    4,760.00  +39.00  CRB Index        0.00   +0.00
                                                                                                             
  Bonds (Yield)                                                   
  US 10 YR Bond   1.877  -0.007   US 30 YR Bond   3.067  -0.005
 
                                                                                                             
  Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                   
 
  EUR US$          1.3375  1.3376  Yen US$         89.82   88.85
                                                                                                             
  Commodities                                                     
  Gold (Lon)      1688.54          Silver (Lon)     31.75        
  Gold (NY)       1688.7           Light Crude      95.23        
  ----------------------------------------------------------------
 Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - Wall Street rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500
climbing to a five-year intraday high, on improved housing and
jobs data along with better-than-expected results from online
marketplace eBay. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 82.97 points,
or 0.61 percent, to 13,594.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 advanced 8.31 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,480.94. The
Nasdaq Composite Index rose 17.12 points, or 0.55
percent, to 3,134.66.
    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's blue-chip shares reversed early losses to
hit a 4-1/2 year high on Thursday after several big fallers
bounced back to expunge sellers from the market.
    The FTSE 100 closed up 28.38 points, or 0.5 percent,
at 6,132.36, its highest close since May 2008.
    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 2
percent on Friday as exporters gained on expectations that the
central bank will ease monetary policy aggressively next week,
putting more downward pressure on the yen. 
    The Nikkei rose 2.1 percent to 10,831.26 points in
mid-morning trade. If it ends above Tuesday's 10,879.08, it will
be the highest close in 32 months. The index is on track to log
gains for the tenth straight week, its longest winning run since
1987.
    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Shares were set to start higher on Friday, with
Chinese banks among the major influences on benchmark indexes
ahead of a slew of China data that should buttress expectations
of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at
23,509.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings was indicated to start up 1 percent.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The yen languished at two-and-a-half year lows
against the dollar on Friday following a dramatic selloff as
markets positioned for the Bank of Japan to take bold policy
action to tackle deflation. 
   Sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking told Reuters the
central bank, under relentless pressure from Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe, will next week mull pledging to buy assets
open-endedly until 2 percent inflation is foreseen. 
    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday,
weakened by stronger economic data that favoured riskier assets
over safe-haven debt.
    Benchmark 10-year notes fell 16/32 in price to
97-24/32, the yield rising to 1.88 percent from 1.82 percent on
Wednesday.
    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK - Platinum and palladium on Friday hovered near
multi-month highs hit in the previous session on upbeat U.S.
economic data, while gold traded little changed after marking a
one-month peak. 
     Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,686.64 an ounce by
0041 GMT, heading for a weekly rise of 1.4 percent, its biggest
such climb in nearly two months. It hit a one-month high of
$1,695.56 on Thursday. 
    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Friday, on track to
close the week little changed, with optimism over an improving
U.S. economic landscape tempered by middling global demand
growth, while traders awaited a slew of data from top consumer
China. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
traded little changed at $8,046.50 a tonne, down 0.09 percent
from the previous session when it closed up more than 1 percent.
Copper prices have fallen on four of the last five sessions,
hitting a 2013 low of $7,920 a tonne on Wednesday.
    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
     NEW YORK - Oil rose on Thursday as financial markets got a
boost from improving U.S. economic data showing jobless claims
fell to a five-year low and housing starts rose sharply. 
   Meanwhile, the seizure by Islamic militants of a gas facility
in OPEC country Algeria raised concern that regional turmoil
could disrupt energy exports. U.S. gasoline futures also rose
after a refinery snag in Venezuela threatened to tighten
supplies of the motor fuel in the region.

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
