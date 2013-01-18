India Morning Call-Global markets

(UPDATE 1) ----------------------- (0840 India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,755.00 +34.00 NZSX 50 4,184.16 -12.64 DJIA 13,624.10 +112.72 Nikkei 10,842.24 +232.60 NASDAQ 3,140.28 +22.73 FTSE 6,132.36 +28.38 S&P 500 1,480.94 +11.31 Hang Seng 23,523.62 +183.16 SPI 200 Fut 4,760.00 +39.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.877 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond 3.067 -0.005 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.3375 1.3376 Yen US$ 89.82 88.85 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1688.54 Silver (Lon) 31.75 Gold (NY) 1688.7 Light Crude 95.23 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 climbing to a five-year intraday high, on improved housing and jobs data along with better-than-expected results from online marketplace eBay. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 82.97 points, or 0.61 percent, to 13,594.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 8.31 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,480.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 17.12 points, or 0.55 percent, to 3,134.66. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip shares reversed early losses to hit a 4-1/2 year high on Thursday after several big fallers bounced back to expunge sellers from the market. The FTSE 100 closed up 28.38 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,132.36, its highest close since May 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 2 percent on Friday as exporters gained on expectations that the central bank will ease monetary policy aggressively next week, putting more downward pressure on the yen. The Nikkei rose 2.1 percent to 10,831.26 points in mid-morning trade. If it ends above Tuesday's 10,879.08, it will be the highest close in 32 months. The index is on track to log gains for the tenth straight week, its longest winning run since 1987. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares were set to start higher on Friday, with Chinese banks among the major influences on benchmark indexes ahead of a slew of China data that should buttress expectations of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 23,509.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start up 1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen languished at two-and-a-half year lows against the dollar on Friday following a dramatic selloff as markets positioned for the Bank of Japan to take bold policy action to tackle deflation. Sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking told Reuters the central bank, under relentless pressure from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will next week mull pledging to buy assets open-endedly until 2 percent inflation is foreseen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday, weakened by stronger economic data that favoured riskier assets over safe-haven debt. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 16/32 in price to 97-24/32, the yield rising to 1.88 percent from 1.82 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Platinum and palladium on Friday hovered near multi-month highs hit in the previous session on upbeat U.S. economic data, while gold traded little changed after marking a one-month peak. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,686.64 an ounce by 0041 GMT, heading for a weekly rise of 1.4 percent, its biggest such climb in nearly two months. It hit a one-month high of $1,695.56 on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Friday, on track to close the week little changed, with optimism over an improving U.S. economic landscape tempered by middling global demand growth, while traders awaited a slew of data from top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded little changed at $8,046.50 a tonne, down 0.09 percent from the previous session when it closed up more than 1 percent. Copper prices have fallen on four of the last five sessions, hitting a 2013 low of $7,920 a tonne on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose on Thursday as financial markets got a boost from improving U.S. economic data showing jobless claims fell to a five-year low and housing starts rose sharply. Meanwhile, the seizure by Islamic militants of a gas facility in OPEC country Algeria raised concern that regional turmoil could disrupt energy exports. U.S. gasoline futures also rose after a refinery snag in Venezuela threatened to tighten supplies of the motor fuel in the region. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)