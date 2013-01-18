New Issue- BNP paribas SA adds 1.0 bln euros to 2014 FRN

January 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower BNP paribas SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date December 3, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 37.5bp
Reoffer price 100.091
Payment Date January 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion euro
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0879057643
