New Issue- BNP paribas SA adds 1.0 bln euros to 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 18, 2013 / 11:35 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- BNP paribas SA adds 1.0 bln euros to 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower BNP paribas SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 3, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 37.5bp

Reoffer price 100.091

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0879057643

ISIN XS0859873050

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
