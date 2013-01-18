New Issue-DKB prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Jan 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Kreditbank AG (DKB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Yield 1.076 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BLB, Deutsche Bank,

Unicredit & WGZ

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DKB0176

