New Issue-Powerlong Real Estate prices $250 mln 2018 bond
#Market News
January 18, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Powerlong Real Estate prices $250 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Powerlong Real Estate Holding Ltd

Guarantor Substantially all the Restricted Subsidiaries

outside the PRC

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date January 25, 2018

Coupon 11.25 pct

Reoffer price 98.608

Yield 11.625

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, The Royal Bank of Scotland

& Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ratings B3 (Moody‘s), B (S&P)

Listing SEHK

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
