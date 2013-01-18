FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln NOK to 2018 bond
January 18, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln NOK to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date January 17, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 101.026

Payment Date February 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0875329848

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

