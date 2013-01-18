New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln NOK to 2018 bond

Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date January 17, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 101.026

Payment Date February 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0875329848

Data supplied by International Insider.