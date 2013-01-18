New Issue- Ferrovial prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

January 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Ferrovial Emisiones S.A
Guarantor Ferrovial S.A
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2018
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.692
Reoffer price 99.692
Spread 240 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bankia, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC, ING, Santander GBM & Societe Generale CIB
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
