New Issue- KBC Bank NV prices $1.0 bln 2023 bond

january 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower KBC Bank NV

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date January 25, 2023

Coupon 8.0 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 709.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofaML, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan,

Morgan Stanley & KBC

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Data supplied by International Insider.