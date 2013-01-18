New Issue- KBC Bank NV prices $1.0 bln 2023 bond

january 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower KBC Bank NV
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date January 25, 2023
Coupon 8.0 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 709.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofaML, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley & KBC
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Data supplied by International Insider.