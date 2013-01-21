FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NIBC BANK prices 150 mln SFR 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
January 21, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-NIBC BANK prices 150 mln SFR 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower NIBC Bank NV

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date December 19, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 100.48

Reoffer price 100.48

Yield 3.01 pct

Payment Date February 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0205170555

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
