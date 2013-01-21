New Issue-FGA Capital adds 250 mln euros to 2014 bond

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower FGA Capital Ireland Plc
Guarantor FGA Capital SpA
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 18, 2014
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 103.04
Spread 193 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BofA Merrill Lynch,
Credit Agricole CIB & RBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 750 million
euro when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue