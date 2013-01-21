FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-FGA Capital adds 250 mln euros to 2014 bond
#Credit Markets
January 21, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-FGA Capital adds 250 mln euros to 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower FGA Capital Ireland Plc

Guarantor FGA Capital SpA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 18, 2014

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 103.04

Spread 193 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BofA Merrill Lynch,

Credit Agricole CIB & RBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million

euro when fungible

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

