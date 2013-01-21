FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BFCM prices 1.5 bln euro 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 21, 2013 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-BFCM prices 1.5 bln euro 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA (BFCM)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp

Issue price 99.879

Reoffer price 99.879

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 36bp

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi & RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

