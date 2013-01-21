New Issue-Banco Santander prices 2.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Banco Santander SA
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.487
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 235.4bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date January 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BofAML, CA CIB, Natixis
& Santander GBM
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
Data supplied by International Insider.