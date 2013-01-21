New Issue- Iberdrola prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

January 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Iberdrola International BV

Guarantor Iberdrola SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 1, 2021

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.623

Reoffer price 99.623

Spread 205 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs,

HSBC, ING, LLoyds & Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0879869187

Data supplied by International Insider.