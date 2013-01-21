New Issue-Banco Popolare prices 1.25 bln euro 2016 bond

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 28, 2016
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.794
Spread 310 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 352.4bp
over OBL #159
Payment Date January 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Aletti, BAML, Banca IMI, Citi, GSI & Natixis
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.