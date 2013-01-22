New Issue-DG Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG

(DG Hypo)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 29, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.841

Yield 1.399 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.9bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, DZ Bank, Nord LB, Unicredit

& WGZ Bank

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A1REYW6

