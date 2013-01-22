FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DG Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
January 22, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-DG Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG

(DG Hypo)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 29, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.841

Yield 1.399 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.9bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, DZ Bank, Nord LB, Unicredit

& WGZ Bank

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A1REYW6

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

