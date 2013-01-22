New Issue-KfW adds 400 mln stg to 2017 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.584
Reoffer price 99.584
Yield 1.085 pct
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBC and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.15 billion sterling
When fungible
