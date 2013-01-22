FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-AIB Mortgage prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
January 22, 2013

New Issue-AIB Mortgage prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower AIB Mortgage Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 29, 2016

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.946

Spread 185 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 229.4bp

over the 4.0 pct July 2016 DBR

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley &

UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Irish

ISIN XS0880288211

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

