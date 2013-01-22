New Issue-GECC prices $700 mln 2043 bond

Jan 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corp

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date January 30, 2043

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.625 pct

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

ISIN XS0880289292

