New Issue-GECC prices $700 mln 2043 bond

Jan 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corp
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date January 30, 2043
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.625 pct
Payment Date January 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
