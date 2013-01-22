New Issue- Citigroup Inc prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

January 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Citigroup Inc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 29, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.82

Reoffer price 99.82

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 116bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CITI

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS0880285977

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue