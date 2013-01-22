New Issue- Citigroup Inc prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

January 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Citigroup Inc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 29, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.82
Reoffer price 99.82
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 116bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CITI
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
