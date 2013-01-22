New Issue- EAA prices $500 mln 2016 FRN

January 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 29, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp

Issue price 99.94

Reoffer price 99.94

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 32bp

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WestLB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0880276042

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.