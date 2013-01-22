New Issue- EAA prices $500 mln 2016 FRN

January 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 29, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp
Issue price 99.94
Reoffer price 99.94
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 32bp
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WestLB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
