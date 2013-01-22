FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EDF prices 1.25 bln stg perp bond
January 22, 2013 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EDF prices 1.25 bln stg perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Electricite de France SA (EDF)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion Sterling

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.891

Spread 386.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct July 2025 UKT

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds

& RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011401728

