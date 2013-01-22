New Issue-EDF prices 1.25 bln stg perp bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Electricite de France SA (EDF)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion Sterling
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.891
Spread 386.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct July 2025 UKT
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme