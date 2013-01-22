New Issue-KBN adds $200 mln to 2015 FRN

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date January 26, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 2bp
Reoffer price 100.002
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 2bp
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch &
JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-2
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $800 million
Regs ISIN XS0878010395
