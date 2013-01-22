New Issue-KBN adds $200 mln to 2015 FRN

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date January 26, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 2bp

Reoffer price 100.002

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 2bp

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch &

JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-2

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $800 million

when fungible

Regs ISIN XS0878010395

144A ISIN US50048MAX83

