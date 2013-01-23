New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2017 bond

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.87

Reoffer price 99.87

Payment Date January 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

