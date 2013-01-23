New Issue- DG Hypo prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond

January 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts

Hypothekenbank AG (DG Hypo)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 29, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.49

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN DE000A1REYX4

