New Issue- DG Hypo prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
January 23, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- DG Hypo prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts

Hypothekenbank AG (DG Hypo)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 29, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.49

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN DE000A1REYX4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

