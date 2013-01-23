New Issue- DG Hypo prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond

January 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts
Hypothekenbank AG (DG Hypo)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 29, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.49
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Full fees Undisclosed
