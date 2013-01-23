New Issue-Goldman Sachs prices 225 mln sfr 2020 bond

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Goldman Sachs Group
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 06, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.731
Reoffer price 100.131
Yield 1.605 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124bp
over Swiss Govt.
Payment Date February 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme