New Issue- HDB prices S$1.2 bln 2018 bond

January 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Housing and Development Board

(HDB)

Issue Amount S$1.2 billion

Maturity Date January 30, 2018

Coupon 1.23 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 5 year SOR

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DBS, HSBC,

Standard Chartered Bank, UOB

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

