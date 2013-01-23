FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- HDB prices S$1.2 bln 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
January 23, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- HDB prices S$1.2 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Housing and Development Board

(HDB)

Issue Amount S$1.2 billion

Maturity Date January 30, 2018

Coupon 1.23 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 5 year SOR

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DBS, HSBC,

Standard Chartered Bank, UOB

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
