New Issue-NIB prices 50 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date February 04, 2016

Coupon 10.0 pct

Issue price 110.74

Reoffer price 110.74

Yield 5.983 pct

Payment Date February 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0881402902

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.