New Issue- NRW.Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2016 bond

January 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date August 1, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.78

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Minus Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit, JPMorgan & Nord/LB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NWB2AM5

