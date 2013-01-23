FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NRW.Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
January 23, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- NRW.Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date August 1, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.78

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Minus Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit, JPMorgan & Nord/LB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NWB2AM5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

