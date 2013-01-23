New Issue- EIB prices 500 mln stg 2019 bond

January 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date February 1, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.436

Yield 1.593 pct

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT

Payment Date February 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

JPMorgan & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0881488430

